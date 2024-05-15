KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 212

Statewide News – 05/15/24

LDS Missionary Arrested for Rape in Utah

A 19-year-old missionary with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been arrested for reported rape while serving in Utah County.

Saratoga Springs police were informed of the crime thanks to a 911 caller who said that their sister was sexually assaulted by a neighbor.

Police arrived at the scene on May 11 and found Abraham Issac Cruz Hernandez standing in the driveway of the home at 700 West and Blue Mountain Drive. Hernandez was arrested on the charges of forcible sodomy and misdemeanor sexual battery. The church commented on the situation saying Hernandez was “immediately removed from his volunteer service.” Hernandez could also lose his church membership due to his reported crimes.

Alleged Santaquin Cop Killer Officially Charged with Murder

Michael Aaron Jayne,42, the semi-truck driver who reportedly killed Sgt. Billy Dean Hooser of the Santaquin Police Department, was officially charged with aggravated murder while in court on May 14.

Jayne is also charged with two counts of aggravated attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, and several other charges related to the crime on May 5.

The accused could spend 25 years to life in prison for his crimes, and the death penalty is being discussed as well. Sgt. Hooser was laid to rest at the Santaquin City Cemetery following his funeral on May 13.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/15/24

Search and Rescue Saves Stranded Hikers at Eagle Crags

Search and Rescue in Washington County responded to reports of two lost hikers near Rockville on May 13. The two hikers included a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50’s.

The hikers ran out of water and became stranded while hiking the Eagle Crags. Search and Rescue dispatched a helicopter to locate the pair and used a hoist line to get the two hikers back to safety.

The helicopter couldn’t land in the area due to the rocky terrain, hence the hoist as the method of rescue. Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told members of the press that many hikers forget to bring enough water while exploring the wilderness, which leads to dangerous situations, especially during the sweltering summer months in Southern Utah.

Southern Utah Hospitals Given “A” for Safety

The two biggest hospitals in Southern Utah were awarded top grades for maintaining safety. Both the St. George Regional Hospital and Cedar City Hospital were given “A” grades in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades released earlier in May.

Utah has the most hospitals with “A” grades for safety when compared to the rest of the United States.

