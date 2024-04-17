KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 194

Statewide News – 04/17/24

University of Utah Receives Award for Valley Fever Research

The Burroughs Wellcome Fund has awarded $375,000 to the University of Utah for their research into valley fever.

The goal of the study from the U of U is to map the climates of the fungus that causes valley fever, and where it might spread in the future.

Valley fever is similar to the flu, but it doesn’t spread from person to person and is difficult to track due to the fungus that causes the disease.

Large Freeway Construction Project Begins Today in Lehi

Those who’re heading into Northern Utah should be aware of some freeway construction that is starting today in the Lehi area.

The Mountain View Corridor project is expected to ease traffic throughout the area as the Utah Department of Transportation plans to create a freeway from Salt Lake County to Utah County.

The construction that begins today is the first piece of this freeway project and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/17/24

All Fires Edition

Indian Knolls Garage Fire Displaces Family in Washington City

A fire started inside of the garage of a home on Indian Knolls Drive in Washington City on April 15 at about 9 p.m.

The Washington City Fire Department sent fire crews to combat the flames which engulfed the two vehicles inside the garage in flames.

Unfortunately, the fire displaced the family due to damages sustained to the home, but no injuries were reported as fire fighters extinguished the flames by 9:30 p.m. No information has been provided as to what caused the fire.

Trailer Home Destroyed in Iron County Fire

A trailer home in a remote part of Iron County was destroyed on April 16 due to a fire that consumed the trailer and a nearby wooden shed.

The incident occurred near Antelope Road just North of Newcastle just after 1 p.m. with no injuries reported and no word on what caused the fire.

Fire crews were notified of the fire thanks to some neighbors who noticed smoke emanating from the shed, but the report wasn’t fast enough to save the trailer home.

Vehicle Accident Leads to Fire on I-15 Near Hurricane

A vehicle fire was reported on I-15 near mile marker 23 on the afternoon of April 16 following an accident that saw a pickup truck hanging over the guard rail by the northbound lanes of the freeway.

According to a statement from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue on Facebook, the two passengers of the vehicle safely exited the truck before the flames got out of control.

Both passengers refused medical transport as fire crews extinguished the flames before the rush hour could begin.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

One of Stockton’s nephews always has a plumber's crack. His pants fit him just fine, but he always ends up doing something that pulls his pants down just enough where he shows a little junk in the trunk. Stockton actively believes his nephew is just a cartoon character with how much it happens.

Happy Wednesday!