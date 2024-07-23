KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 252

Statewide News – 07/23/24

New Drug Cocktail for Honie Execution

Officials have selected a new drug cocktail for the execution of Taberon Honie which is scheduled for Aug. 8 and is the first execution in Utah since 2010.

Honie was convicted for killing Claudia Benn in Cedar City in 1999 and has been pleading to the Parole Board to spare his life.

The previous cocktail of ketamine, fentanyl, and potassium chloride has been discarded in favor of a more commonly used lethal drug combination.

Utah Democratic Party Picks Kamala Harris to Replace Biden

The Utah Democratic Party has unanimously endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to become the new presidential nominee to replace President Joe Biden.

Party Chair Diane Lewis said Harris’ experience as a criminal prosecutor is a perfect fit for going against Former President Donald Trump.

Lewis also said Harris has support from young voters, Latino and black voters, and has the support of women voters as well.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/23/24

56-Year-Old Woman Declared Dead at Quail Creek

A woman was declared dead after going on a trail near Quail Creek State Park on Sunday.

Officials from the Hurricane City Police Department believe the woman may have died due to heat-related symptoms while hiking in the area. It was around 106 degrees on the day she was found.

Police aren’t releasing the identity of the victim at this time out of respect of the family as well as the ongoing investigation.

Recount Possible for Jenkins as Results are Certified

Candidate Colby Jenkins could call for a recount for the 2nd Congressional District Election as the election results have been officially certified.

Since Incumbent Celeste Maloy was ahead by only around 200 votes, a recount is now in Jenkins’ court.

Jenkins’ campaign has until July 29 to decide if they want to officially pursue the measure, which they’ve shown plenty of interest in.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s been dealing with the worst stomach flu he’s ever had. This isn’t a joke. Stockton has been stuck at home trying to get his body back to normal, but the darn bug won’t leave him alone. He’s much better now than a few days ago, but it’s still enough to drive Stockton batty. Hopefully there’s some positive changes coming in the next few days.

Happy Tuesday!