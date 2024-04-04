KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 185

Statewide News – 04/04/24

New Utah Wildlife Exhibit Coming to Hogle Zoo

A new exhibit themed around Utah’s native wildlife is in the works titled Aline W. Skaggs Wild Utah at Northern Utah’s Hogle Zoo. Animals included in the exhibit include cougars, badgers, and bighorn sheep among other native Utah species.

The $22 million exhibit will span three acres and will also house animals from the Norma W. Matheson Education Animal Center which is part of a traveling school outreach program. The new section of the zoo will include the Utah Amphibian Conservation Room, a conservation initiative.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/04/24

Fake Bomb Threats Causes “Secure” Status at Snow Canyon

A threatening email was sent to the City of St. George on the afternoon of April 3 with the sender claiming they were going to plant a bomb at a 2400 North parking lot.

The threat caused both Snow Canyon Middle and High School to enter a secure status, meaning no one was allowed to enter or exit the building as the school day continued as usual.

Two more emails were sent to businesses, and students were allowed to return home after the threats were deemed as a hoax.

Alleged Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Iron County

An alleged fentanyl dealer was arrested in Iron County on April 3 after an investigation that began in late March.

Pedro Alejandro “Alex” Pinacho was booked into Iron County Jail and a search of the man’s home uncovered 80 fentanyl pills, powdered fentanyl, and a spoon with a leftover residue consistent with fentanyl.

Pinacho reportedly tried to sell the illegal narcotics to undercover agents with the Iron-Garfield-Beaver Counties Narcotics Task Force which is when the man was arrested.

St. George VS Washington at Team Money Good Flag Football Game

April 5 sees the return of the Annual Team Money Good Flag Football Game at Dixie High School at 6 p.m.

Both St. George Mayor Michele Randall and Washington City Mayor Kress Staheli have been advertising the event while playfully bantering about the upcoming competition.

Tickets are $2 a piece and all money raised at the event will go toward the Children’s Justice Center in honor of April being Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Conserve Southwest Utah Searches for Tortoise Burrows

Officials with Conserve Southwest Utah sent volunteers to Beaver Dam Wash National Conservation Area to locate promising tortoise burrows in the Mojave Desert.

The volunteers searched the area for any signs of tortoise habitats and to figure out if they were actively being used. The group also placed cameras for monitoring purposes.

The Bureau of Land Management is in its second year of funding the project as the Mojave Desert tortoise continues its trajectory toward possible extinction.

