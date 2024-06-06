KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 224

Statewide News – 06/06/24

Utah Officials Restoring Fish Hatchery in Wayne County

Officials from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced they would be restoring a fish hatchery in Wayne County that used to be a key trout supplier for the state.

Ground broke on the new Loa Fish Hatchery on May 30, but construction is expected to last until sometime in 2027. Fish will be reintroduced to the Loa Fish Hatchery in 2028.

The hatchery originally shut down after 78 years in 2014 when an infestation of the New Zealand mud snail caused a crisis at the Loa Fish Hatchery. UDWR officials say the newly restored facility will produce over 180,000 pounds of fish a year once it’s fully operational.

Southern Utah News – 06/06/24

Kane County Man Charged with Wife’s Death in 2020

A man from Kane County has been charged in the automobile homicide which killed his wife in 2020.

Ashley Pyne, 49, was charged on June 4 with the death of his 40-year-old wife, Amy Knowlton, with toxicology reports confirming Pyne had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system during the accident.

The accident took place in 2020 when Pyne and his wife were involved in an ATV rollover that ejected Knowlton from the vehicle. She was unfortunately declared dead at the scene of the accident. Pyne is now facing a second-degree felony for the accident.

Teen Airlifted to St. George Following Parowan High School Crash

A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital on June 4 after she reportedly crashed her dirt bike into a Parowan High School entrance.

Police on the scene say the girl was wearing protective gear but was still travelling at high speeds when she collided with the metal doors of the school. The teen sustained injuries to her face and head.

The girl has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Excessive Heat Warning Begins Today in St. George with Record Temperatures

An excessive heat warning has been issued to most of Southern Utah starting today and is scheduled to end on the evening of June 8.

The National Weather Service predicts the high for today will be 108 degrees, which would break the daily record of 107 degrees.

Similarly high temperatures are predicted for the rest of the week. These predictions are subject to change as the weather is known to be a fickle mistress.

Fire Hose Frenzy 5K Race Starts Tomorrow

The City of St. George will host another 5K race, this time on June 7, but this one is slightly different from the usual early morning flair.

The Fire Hose Frenzy is a 5K foot race that starts at 9 p.m. with the St. George Fire Department sending workers to spray off the runners with water during the race.

Money raised during the event will go toward the Utah Burn Center and St. George Fire Fighter Association. More details including registration details can be found on the city’s website.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s grandfather on his mother’s side is visiting Southern Utah for the first time in over a decade. It was a moment that made Stockton realize just how fast time can pass in the blink of an eye. He’s excited that his grandpa can visit St. George and even meet some grandkids he hasn’t had the pleasure of meeting.

Happy Friday Eve!