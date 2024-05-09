KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 208

Statewide News – 05/09/24

Candlelight Vigil Held for Sgt. Bill Hooser of Santaquin

A candlelight vigil was held in honor of fallen Santaquin police Sgt. Bill Hooser who was killed on May 5 semi-truck driver Michael Aaron Jayne.

Those in attendance participated in a moment of silence for Sgt. Hooser and officials with the United States Honor Flag announced Sgt. Hooser will receive the national recognition on May 11.

The United States Honor Flag is a special version of the American flag that is taken across the country to honor those killed in the line of duty.

Murder in Utah Allegedly Caused by Crab Cakes

A man at a care facility for the developmentally disabled in Orem has been charged with murder after police found an unresponsive man at the facility and was declared dead. The reason for the crime was reportedly due to an argument over crab cakes.

The man was making crab cakes with the victim when the latter decided to add mayonnaise into the mixture. This caused the man to start an argument that escalated, which resulted in the man killing the victim in a physical altercation.

The identity of the man hasn’t been released since he reportedly has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child.

Endangered Places Listed by Preservation Utah

Preservation Utah has listed the “most endangered places” in the beehive state for 2024. These sites are listed as endangered due to neglect, development, and natural disasters.

Over a dozen sites are listed including Abravanel Hall and Japan Town, West High School, the fifth ward meeting house, and some houses on the West side of Salt Lake City.

The home of Bryon Teancum Mitchell, a stonecutter who assisted in building the Salt Lake Temple, is listed as endangered in Summit County. The only Southern Utah sites mentioned were the Pioneer Courthouse on St. George Boulevard and the Administration Building on 197 East Tabernacle.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/09/24

Former School Counselor Faces More Sexual Charges in Southern Utah

David Curtis, a former Nevada school counselor, is now facing more charges for sexual abuse allegations involving underage girls.

Curtis was charged with 12 additional felonies after more evidence was brought forward. Curtis is involved in three different cases of a similar nature.

The suspect was arrested in Mesquite, Nevada, and was extradited to Washington County to face the charges made against him.

Cedar City Mother and Baby Saved by Seat Belts in Rollover

A mother and her 10-month-old baby were able to survive a vehicle rollover without any injuries on May 8 thanks to their seatbelts.

The accident occurred around 8:45 a.m. when the mother and child were traveling West on State Route 56 when the sudden appearance of another vehicle caused the mother to over correct and the vehicle rolled over onto its roof.

Cedar City police said the mother and child walked away with little to no injuries thanks to their seatbelts.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton tried something he’s never done before. He picked a random movie on Netflix and hoped for the best. Stockton says the movie, titled “We Have a Ghost,” was one of the most mediocre films he’s seen in a while. Maybe he’ll try seeing that new Gosling film in theaters right now to wash the mediocrity out of his mouth. It’s apparently really good.

Happy Friday Eve!