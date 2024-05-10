KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 209

Statewide News – 05/10/24

Former Utah Representative Dead at 73

Former Utah Rep. Chris Cannon’s family has confirmed the death of the late congressman at age 73.

Cannon represented Utah’s third congressional district from 1997 to 2009. Cannon served as a House impeachment manager and was also part of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Commercial and Administrative Law among other positions.

No additional information was provided on the circumstances surrounding Cannon’s death, and funeral arrangements haven’t been announced.

Utah Gas Prices Slowly Decline

This morning’s AAA gas report shows gas prices have slightly declined compared to this time last week.

The state average for a gallon of unleaded is about $3.82 compared to the national average of about $3.64 per gallon. Most expensive gas in Utah can be found in Piute County with an average of $4.46 per gallon, and the cheapest gas in the state can be found in Box Elder County at about $3.69 per gallon.

Washington County’s average is set at $3.96 per gallon, and the Iron County average is around $3.75 cents per gallon. These numbers aren’t enough to prove a decline in price is happening, but it’s cheaper compared to last week.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/10/24

Driver Cleared of Charges Related to St. George Scooter Crash

The 18-year-old woman who was arrested following a high-speed scooter accident in St. George on April 19 has been cleared of charges related to the crash.

A pair of 14-year-old teenagers were reportedly riding on a motorized scooter with witnesses claiming the teens were traveling around 50 mph with no headlights. The scooter crashed into another vehicle, and the driver was arrested on charges including negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury and DUI.

New evidence has shown that the teens were indeed driving in the dark with no headlights at high speeds, and a toxicology report showed the 18-year-old woman was completely sober during the accident.

Helmets Save Two People in St. George Motorcycle Crash

Two motorcycle riders are said to be fine after a crash on the afternoon of May 9 on River Road in St. George.

Police told the press the motorcycle was making a right turn by Cache Valley Bank when an SUV was attempting to turn left into a parking lot. The bike then crashed into the SUV and the two riders were launched over the vehicle.

Thanks to their helmets, their injuries were only minor, but they were taken to St. George Regional Hospital to be further evaluated.

