Statewide News – 06/05/24

Utah Father Dies Following Road Rage Incident

A father from Eagle Mountain has unfortunately passed away after receiving severe brain injuries in a road rage incident on June 3.

According to Lehi police, Michael Alden Brown, 38, entered into a physical altercation with John Jeffrey Williams, 43. Witnesses claimed Brown brake checked Williams while driving on a Lehi roadway.

Both men exited their vehicles and Williams allegedly knocked out Brown and was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries to the head. Brown was then taken off life support after receiving treatment. The 38-year-old Brown had two sons who witnessed the incident. Williams was arrested following the fight.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 06/05/24

43-Year-Old Woman Dies in Rollover Crash on Old Highway 91

A 43-year-old woman unfortunately passed away following a single vehicle rollover on Old Highway 91 near mile marker 8 on the afternoon of June 4.

Deputy Graham Hancock from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told members of the press the woman died at the scene of the accident.

Witness reports say the woman over corrected after her vehicle began to swerve off the road, causing the car to roll several times and partially ejecting her from the vehicle. The identity of the woman hasn’t been released.

Over 21 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized in Iron County Traffic Stop

About 200,000 fentanyl pills were seized following a traffic stop near mile marker 59 of I-15, resulting in the arrest of two men on May 28.

The Utah Highway Patrol trooper in charge of the traffic stop pulled over the two men on a window tint violation among other factors. This led the two men to present their passports and said they were on their way to visit a girlfriend in Salt Lake City.

The trooper noticed the two men had differing accounts, and a search of the vehicle ensued. More than 21 pounds of fentanyl was found throughout the vehicle. Both men are being held in Iron County without bail.

Faulty Wind Tunnel Machine Causes Evacuation of St. George Children’s Museum

Visitors at the St. George Children’s Musuem on Main Street were evacuated from the building on June 4 after a wind tunnel machine malfunctioned, causing a strong smell of smoke to fill the building.

Workers with the St. George Fire Department were able to isolate the source of the smell to the machine which simulates windstorms. A heating component in the machine allows fog to be produced, which is reportedly what caused the scent of smoke.

The museum was shut down for the day as a precaution, but museum staff say the visitors were never in any danger. The St. George Children’s Museum will reopen today.

Record Heat Wave Hits St. George Today

Daily heat records could be broken in St. George beginning today thanks to a heat wave making its way across Southern Utah.

The National Weather Service says an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for June 6 to June 7 with a current forecast high of 108 degrees.

The high temperatures will begin today with a high of 104 degrees and the high temperatures could last through June 9. Stay hydrated and don’t leave any pets or children in the back of your vehicle.

