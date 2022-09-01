SUU Professor Sues School Over Preferred Pronouns Flap

(Cedar City, UT) -- A Southern Utah University professor is suing the school over the punishment he received for refusing to use the preferred pronouns of a student in his class. Professor Richard Bugg named several members of the university's administration in a federal lawsuit filed earlier this week. He claims his civil rights were violated when he was sanctioned for his refusal to use "they/them" pronouns to refer to a student in his acting class. The university released a statement yesterday saying its policies are based on current law and that it plans to respond to the claims in court.