SUU to Offer Self-Defense Course Created by Elizabeth Smart

(Cedar City, UT) -- Southern Utah University will offer what's called Smart Defense self-defense classes to students. Smart Defense is a a one-credit elective course offered during the fall and spring semesters at SUU.

“SUU is honored to partner with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation as the first university to incorporate Smart Defense into its course offerings,” said SUU President Mindy Benson. “This training reinforces our commitment to student safety and well-being, and it equips students with invaluable skills, strength and confidence that will benefit them in their college life and beyond.”

SUU will offer one Smart Defense course per semester.. Throughout their training, students learn about situational awareness, consent and defense techniques, such as break falls, grip breaks, clinch entries and mount escapes.