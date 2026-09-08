Volunteer Fair Brings Dozens of Southern Utah Organizations Together at Utah Tech

Southern Utah residents looking for a way to give back can meet dozens of local organizations in one place later this month.

Join Us for the Nonprofit and Volunteer Fair!

JustServe, the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce and Utah Tech University are teaming up for a Nonprofit and Volunteer Fair on Monday, Sept. 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Gardner Center Ballroom on the Utah Tech campus. Admission and parking are free. The Chamber says the event is designed to connect Utah Tech students and community members with nonprofits that need volunteers, board members, donated resources, and other support.

Connect with Local Organizations: Meet Over 40 Groups!

More than 40 nonprofit, government, and interfaith organizations are expected to have booths at the fair. Visitors can walk through the ballroom, learn what each group does, and find service opportunities that fit their interests, skills, or schedules.

Past Success Stories: Engaging with Community Through Service

Past Utah Tech volunteer fairs have included organizations such as the American Red Cross, St. George Children’s Museum, St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site, St. George Races and other groups seeking help with everything from event planning and education to health care, social media, research and community outreach.

Family and Group Service Projects: Get Involved Together

Organizers say the fair can also help families, youth groups, church groups, businesses, and other organizations looking for group service projects. While there is no charge to attend, visitors are encouraged to bring donations for the Utah Tech Student Pantry. Requested items include shelf-stable food, feminine hygiene products, reusable grocery bags, individually packaged snacks and drinks, and gift cards for nearby grocery stores, restaurants, and clothing retailers.

Give Back: Donate to the Utah Tech Student Pantry

The event will be held at Utah Tech University, 225 South 700 East in St. George. The Chamber describes the fair as an opportunity for people to build relationships with nonprofit leaders while finding practical ways to make a measurable impact in the community.

Photo by: Just Serve Photo by: Just Serve

For more information, contact Erin O’Brien at Utah Tech at 435-652-7761 or Tami Salmon with JustServe at 435-705-3331.