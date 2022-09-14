St. George Police Arrest One for Threats Made Against SRO

(St. George, UT) -- A man is now under arrest, accused of making a threat against a St. George Police School Resource Officer. The threat was apparently made against the officer back on Monday, September 12. St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell tells KDXU News the suspect, identified as Jason Little, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13th. The threats included a photo of the officer in uniform along with a picture of the school. But Officer Mitchell stresses the threat itself had nothing to do with that or any school, just the SRO. Little is now behind bars.