Spring is now in full swing for the St. George Art Musuem with the opening of three new exhibits available to view for free until May 25.

The first exhibit is titled Integrated Aesthetics: The Breadth & Depth of Visual Media and features paintings, 3-D works, and mixed media pieces showcasing the diverse world of visual media.

According to a press release from the City of St. George, the exhibit is the result of a collaborative effort between professional artists and students from the MakeSpace art studio in Kayenta.

The second exhibit is a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street Program. Crossroads: Change in Rural America highlights the changes seen in rural communities across the country.

The exhibit features work from artist Dave Becker, and pioneering photojournalist Dorothea Lange with a focus on the “Three Mormon Towns” series of pieces from Lange.

Becker is known for contributing to the City of St. George’s collection of photos as well as the Lynne Clark collection.

Megan van Frank, Director of the Center for Community Heritage at Utah Humanities, said this exhibit pairs well with the current evolution of Utah’s rural communities.

Frank said, “At a time when much of rural Utah is reinventing itself, Crossroads offers a chance to look at our own paths over the past century – to highlight changes that affected our fortunes, explore how we’ve adapted, and think about what’s next.”

The last exhibit titled A Splash of Color: Dixie Watercolor Society Spring Exhibition will feature several local artists through the art of watercolor painting.

The pieces featured in the exhibition share a theme of showcasing the beauty of Springtime in Southern Utah.

As always, these exhibits are free to see at the St. George Art Museum. No appointment required.

