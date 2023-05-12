The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is working on its Blue Ribbon Fisheries program with 17 new projects.

A DWR press release said that the program that designates and funds the fisheries has allocated $450,000 to maintaining and improving bodies of water around the state. There are 43 bodies of water that hold the Blue Ribbon status and two mountain regions, the Uinta and Boulder Mountains with streams, lakes, and rivers that also share that status.

The Blue Ribbon Fisheries Program was started in 2001 by previous Gov. Mike Leavitt.

"The program was created because Utah's leaders recognized that fishing is one of the state's most popular and economically valuable recreational activities," Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Sportfish Coordinator Randy Oplinger said. "There was a need to improve fisheries in Utah and to recognize the best angling opportunities in the state. This program helps fulfill both of those needs."

There are several requirements that must be met before a waterbody can have Blue Ribbon Status. Not only does the waterbody need to be a place that can draw in many types of anglers but also must be recreationally fitting. Blue Ribbon waterbodies are chosen by the Blue Ribbon Fisheries Advisory which is made up of 13 anglers chosen by the Governor.

"These waters are among the best fishing spots in Utah. They have been proven to provide not only great fishing, but also ideal habitat for the fish, economic benefits to the local communities, and an overall high-quality experience in the outdoors," Oplinger said. "They offer high fishing success rates and usually have great amenities like boat ramps and fishing piers."

With other funding partners, the Blue Ribbon Fisheries Program has a total of $1.3 million for the projects.

Three Blue Ribbon Fisheries Projects for 2023: