It’s summer in Southern Utah basically which means despite the heat, people will be out and about looking for fun things to do, like fishing.

Luckily, the Utah Department of Natural Resources has released its list of fantastic fishing locations. This area of the state has three DNR recommendations.

Joses Valley Reservoir is first on the list. Located in Emry County Joses Valley Reservoir offers a unique option to seasoned fishers with its trophy tiger muskie fishing. There are also splake, rainbow, and cutthroat trout. Boats are allowed on the reservoir so you can fish from shore or out on the water.

Next up for Southern Utah’s best fishing spot is the super well-known Lake Powell. Now it has gone down A LOT due to the drought that’s been plaguing us the last few years. It is still such a great place to recreate though!

I have fond memories of my stepdad and me grilling up “fish nuggets” that he would batter and fry after he caught them. It’s definitely still some of the best fish I have had to date.

The DNR says you can find striped bass, walleye, largemouth and smallmouth bass, bluegill, crappie, and catfish during this time of year. Lake Powell has a variety of areas to try to your hand at fishing and some great beaches too.

Lastly, the DNR recommends Fish Lake. It's close to Capitol Reef National Park which means it's likely to be crowded but still a great fishing spot. This time of year, you can find rainbow trout, kokanee salmon, and yellow perch fish.

To see the DNR’s full list of fishing spots click here.