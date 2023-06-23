Every city has its pests. It could be insects, rodents, or your mother-in-law. There’s a lot of variety is what I'm trying to say.

This got me thinking, what's the most annoying pest in Washington County? Well from what I understand, it varies depending on where you live.

However, I think I’ve landed on a common pest that thrives in the red rocks of Washington County.

Allow me to introduce our main candidate with a story.

A young Stockton Myers was in the midst of his adolescence. He had just gotten back from a rough day of dealing with his feelings and angst among other things, so he decided to take a nap.

Good old Stockton was snoozing away when an intruder invaded the inner sanctum of his bed sheets. The creature slowly crept its way across Stockton’s body and down to his left hand.

The creature reveals its weapon of choice, a barbed tail with a hearty supply of venom.

The Scorpion sunk its back appendage into poor Stockton’s index finger. The pain was unlike anything he had felt at that time in his life. He rears his hand in pain as he’s rudely awoken.

The Scorpion goes in for a second opinion on his chest and gets another good poke in his chest.

Needless to say, Stockton was very, VERY sore for the rest of the week.

What’s even worse is that Stockton would experience this exact same experience two more times in the next two years.

As someone born and raised the dry desert of St. George, I can’t begin to tell you how many scorpions I’ve seen in my home. I hear stories about mice and rats as pests in more urban areas of the state.

This may be an unpopular opinion, but I would take the mice and rats over scorpions any day...I mean, I wouldn’t want ANY of these pests in my home, but you get what I’m saying.