The St. George Marathon is now in the rearview mirror, but the city of St. George is already looking toward its next athletic event, and it’s sooner than you think.

The Snow Canyon Half Marathon will bring scenic views of the Southern Utah state park for athletes on November 18.

David Cordero, the Director of Communications for the City of St. George, said this is one of the most sought after half marathons in the Western U.S.

Cordero said, “The Snow Canyon Half Marathon is probably one of the most prestigious and beautiful and highly sought after half marathons in the Western United States, and the reason is pretty simple. It’s going to be November 18, 2023, and how many places can you run a half marathon in mid-November and be able to count on the weather? Not many places, but St. George is one of them.”

Cordero said this half marathon has been an annual event since 2007, and it’s only grown in size as the years go by.

Athletes who participate in the race will have a couple of options to choose from. You have the traditional half marathon, a 10K run, a shorter 5K run, and kids between the ages of two and 12 can participate in a fun run as well.

There’s even an adaptive division for those with disabilities if they would like to participate as well.

Cordero also mentioned how this course is one of the more exciting ones due to the topography and sights.

Cordero said, “This beautiful course takes you through wonderful scenic landscapes of Snow Canyon State Park, and it’s a very fast downhill course.”

We’ll have more information on the Snow Canyon Half Marathon as we get closer to the event on November 18.