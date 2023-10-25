People of Southern Utah, enough is enough. We all need to take a stand for the injustices that have been committed in this area. I know the hearts of the people will conquer this crime against humanity, but things need to change in order to do so.

WE HAVE ENOUGH SODA JOINTS.

All jokes aside, Southern Utah has a bit of an obsession with these drive-thru soda and snack shops ever since Swig pioneered the trend in the area.

These soda shops usually have various mix-ins for drinks along with the cookies and pretzels in some shape or form.

It’s kind of unbelievable how many soda drive-thru establishments there are in St. George alone. Let’s go through just a few of the franchises that are in the area.

Swig is the most well known in the area bar none. There are five Swig locations in the main St. George area. That’s on par with McDonalds with the number of locations in Washington County.

There’s also Fiiz Drinks, Sipsanity, Pop Drinks, Thirst Drinks Powered by Wetzel’s Pretzels, Splash Drinks & Treats, Quench It Soda, and more that are trying to get a piece of the soda obsession pie.

I didn’t have an issue with this trend until I found out that one my favorite restaurants in St. George was being replaced by yet another drive-thru soda place.

Larsen’s Frostop was considered by many as a historic staple of St. George’s culinary scene, not so much for the food, but for the history and the classic feel. Sadly, Frostop has been passed through many owners in the past few years, and the newest owner has no plans on reopening the classic burger joint.

Instead, another snack and soda drive-thru will take Frostop’s place. Where does it stop? Am I missing something here? Why must the good die young?

We have enough soda joints, and we’re losing normal restaurants. Now if you excuse me, I’m going to get some pretzel bites….I swear I’m not a part of the problem…*slurp slurp*….ahhhh.