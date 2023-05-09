The Terrace at Red Cliffs Mall is having its grand opening this Friday, May 12 and it’s going to be packed full of activities and giveaways.

With multiple new businesses moving in, it’s the perfect time to see what new places there are to shop at. The Terrace provides much more than just shopping options though, it also will be a place for the community to gather.

“We really want to create an environment that people can come shop, they can compete, and they can come play, and that's really something that we've been striving to do,” Red Cliffs Shopping Center General Manager Cory Ashby said.

Photo Credit: Cory Ashby, Red Cliffs Mall

The grand opening will be an all-day event where people can shop, enjoy games like corn-hole and chess (big chess pieces), and kids can jump in the bounce house. There will also be a climbing wall and a punching machine.

Jay Birds (where Arby’s used to be) will debut its chicken sandwiches. Free waffles will be available for attendees and local celebrities will do a chicken eating contest to see who can handle the spice. The last one to take a drink of water wins.

During the actual ribbon cutting, if the weather permits, there will be a smoke show with skydiving for the community to see.

Later in the evening, there will be country line dancing and someone to teach it followed by a concert by Chris Peterson.

The first 500 people at the event will receive gift bags featuring $100 worth of products from the shops, Ashby said.

The Terrace Grand Opening Full List of Events:

7:30 – 8:30am

Hype Bike Event Sponsored by Lululemon. 2 spin classes 30 minutes each

10-am

Ribbon Cutting Speech

Smoke Show from Skydiving team

10:30am

Bag handout in front of the stage after the ribbon cutting ceremony.

11am – 5pm ( We will be promoting tenants and giveaways throughout the day on the terrace. The DJ will kind of be our MC for the day to help push things out)

Free Waffles at Jay Birds

Bounce House will be set up (Rented)

Climbing wall will be set up (Army)

Punching Machine will be set up. (Army)

RCM Photo Booth and balloons will be set up.

Drink Food Truck will be set up. We will provide free water (While Supplies last)

Outdoor Games Set up.

1pm Disney Princesses show up to read and do a sing along by Barnes and Noble

3pm Disney Princesses shou up to read and do a sing along by Barnes and Noble

4pm – Chris Peterson to sound Check and Double Check

5pm – Chicken Eating Contest sponsored by Jaybirds

Have 4-6 celebrities trying out the heat sequence and last one to take a drink of water will win.

6pm – Country Line Dance DJ and TEACHER

7pm -9pm– Chris Peterson Takes the stage