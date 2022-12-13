This Utah LDS Church Is Now An Airbnb

Have you ever had so much fun at church that you felt like you wanted to stay there all week??

Me neither.

But after seeing this Airbnb in Eureka Utah that was converted from an old 1903 house of worship into a house of vacation fun, it makes us think that there’s a first time for everything!

The church was originally built in 1902, and dedicated by Apostle Reed Smoot in 1903. It served as an LDS Meetinghouse to the mining community of Eureka Utah until 1976.

The Eureka LDS Church in the early 1900's

The Eureka Church 2022 (google maps)

This enormous property is 5,600 square feet, spread over 2 buildings. The church, and the chalet next door. The property is about $1,000 a night, and sleeps more than 20 people! Check it out in the gallery below.

Hallelujah! This Old Utah Church is now an Airbnb

