If it seems like there are a few more people in town than usual; it's because there are.

More than 7,500 runners and their families and friends are here in Washington County as the St. George Marathon and St. George Half-marathon are coming up this Saturday.

Since 1977, the St. George Marathon has become a cherished tradition for runners, a way to push physical limits and foster connections between family members, friends and community volunteers. The 47th edition of the St. George Marathon is set for Oct. 7, and will include nearly 5,000 participants — along with 2,500 for the half marathon.

The event has become much more than just the 26.2-mile race. The weekend also includes the Zion’s Bank Expo, Kids Race, Infowest 5K, Mayor’s Walk and the St. George Half Marathon. In addition to the sounds of feet on pavement, marathon weekend includes music, a drone show at the marathon start line, keynote speakers and plenty of free fun.

“Race weekend brings out the best in our community,” said Michelle Graves, Race Director and Assistant Parks and Community Services Director for the City of St. George. “It’s the perfect convergence of inspiring athletes, energetic and friendly volunteers, fantastic weather and unbeatable scenery. The excitement is going to be off the charts.”

Marathon weekend kicks off with the Zion’s Bank Expo , Friday Oct. 6 at the Dixie Convention Center. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Expo, runners can pick up their packets, survey a variety of vendor booths, take pictures at several photo spots and listen to keynote presentations. The Expo is free and everyone is invited.

Also on Oct. 6, everyone is invited to the Party in the Park which includes the Infowest 5K Race and the Fun Run Walk N’ Roll (1 mile or 200 meter) that kicks off at 5:30 p.m. The 5K is open to everyone and the fun run is open to children ages 2-18 or anyone with a disability. After the races, join us at the Party in the Park at the Convention Center until 8 p.m. There will be food trucks, bounce houses and a live band.

O n the morning of race day, join Mayor Michele Randall on the annual Mayor’s Walk at 7 a.m. Beginning on Tabernacle Street at the Washington County School District office, the walk is approximately one mile to the Marathon finish line at Vernon Worthen Park. Participants can enjoy a scone breakfast courtesy of the St. George Exchange Club and hang around to cheer on Marathon finishers. Parking for the Mayor's Walk is available at the school district; access will be available only via 200 West from 100 South.

Spectators are invited to the finish line to help welcome runners beginning at 7:15 a.m., when the first Mayors Walk finishers cross the finish line. At approximately 8 a.m. the first finishers from the St. George Half Marathon are expected to finish; some time after 9 a.m. the full-distance runners will start streaming in.

Visit the Marathon website to learn more about volunteer opportunities and to register to volunteer.

More information

www.stgeorgemarathon.com

Course maps here.

About the St. George Marathon

Rated by Runner’s World as one of the four “Marathons to Build a Vacation Around” in the world and included in Runner’s World 10 Most Scenic and Fastest Marathons and Top 20 Marathons in the USA, the St. George Marathon begins in the majestic Pine Valley mountains and descends nearly 2,600 feet through scenic southwest Utah. A staple in Southern Utah since 1977, St. George Marathon is a point-to-point race which is USA Track & Field certified and sanctioned. Runner’s World listed the St. George Marathon as the fastest fall marathon.