The historic founders of St. George come back to life through St. George Live, a bus tour which goes through some of the many historic aspects of the city.

Here’s something you may be aware of; the city of St. George has been around for over 150 years. With such a large amount of time passing in the blink of an eye, there is a ton of history to cover. If only there was some way to meet the fine folks who established the city of red rocks.

This is where St. George Live comes in. This tour takes you around the more historic sites of St. George with the goal of educating those who may not be quite as familiar with the religious background surrounding buildings like the St. George Tabernacle.

The tour employs actors in period-type costumes to drive the point home. The actors greet the tourists with prepared monologues and answers to questions you might have.

Community Arts Manager Peyton Smith iterated on the historical accuracy and entertaining twist the tour possesses.

“Designed to captivate history enthusiasts, curious travelers, and locals alike, these immersive tours promise an unforgettable journey through the rich tapestry of our city’s past,” said Smith. “Our tours adhere to the highest standards of safety and are conducted in small groups, allowing for personalized attention and an intimate atmosphere.”

Some stops on the tour include the Old Pioneer Courthouse, which was built in 1867, and the St. George Opera House and Social Hall, which was built in 1875, and is still being used today as the home base for St. George Musical Theater.

Potential tourists should check out the website for times and ticket prices, but for the most part, it won’t break the bank.