Travel Expo Happening Right Now In St. George

St. George is known by many as being Cruise City as we have so many folks in this town that love to go on cruises or just generally take vacations and Morris Columbus is presenting an opportunity for southern Utahns to learn more about that "Bucket List" destination that's on your mind.

Today is the Morris Columbus Travel Expo taking place at the Hilton Garden Inn's ballroom from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It's absolutely free and attendees could win a Princess Cruise Lines free trip to the Caribbean or Mexico just for showing up.

Morris Columbus is also giving out swag bags and $50 vouchers to be redeemed on any future Morris Columbus trip.

Thirteen years strong, the expo offers our large senior community (and anyone else who loves to vacation) an opportunity to learn directly from some of the dozens of vendors and agents.

African safaris, myriad cruise companies, tourism representatives from exotic cities, train tour companies and more will be there today.

Also featured will be Larry Gelwix, the "Travel Guru" representing his travel show, which airs weekly on KDXU every Saturday at 11 a.m.

I'll be there as well, talking to those in attendance and inviting people via KDXU to come down and see this amazing event.

Ever wanted to go to Switzerland, or Australia, or perhaps go on an African Safari? This travel expo offers everyone the chance to learn more about places they'd like to go and see.

The travel expo moves to Salt Lake City (Sandy, actually) this weekend, but for one day only it belongs to southern Utah.

Once again, it is today 11-6 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

