Utah #2 For Best Road Trip State

Southern Utah already knows what the rest of the country is being reminded of: this is road trip country.

WalletHub ranked Utah as the second-best state in the nation for summer road trips, trailing only Minnesota in its 2026 report. The personal-finance website compared all 50 states across 32 factors, including costs, safety, activities, road quality, attractions, gas prices, camping prices, scenic byways and summer weather. Utah earned high marks overall, ranking sixth for safety and eighth for activities, though it landed 34th for costs.

Third in Byway Access

For Southern Utah, the ranking is easy to understand. A road trip here can include Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, Cedar Breaks, Snow Canyon, Sand Hollow, Red Cliffs, Kolob Canyons and miles of desert highways that feel built for summer travel. WalletHub specifically noted Utah’s scenery, outdoor recreation and safe driving conditions as major strengths. The state also ranked third in the country for access to scenic byways, giving travelers plenty of memorable drives through red rock, canyon country and mountain passes.

Fifth Highest National Park Visitors

Utah’s outdoor appeal also helped push it near the top. WalletHub said the state has the second-highest per-capita spending on parks and recreation and the fifth-highest number of national park recreation visitors per capita. That is no surprise in Southern Utah, where tourism is not just a weekend activity but a major part of the economy.

High Travel Costs

The ranking also comes with a reality check. Summer road trips in Utah can mean crowded park entrances, full hotels, hot desert afternoons and higher travel costs than some neighboring states. WalletHub’s 34th-place cost ranking reflects what many families already feel when filling up, booking rooms or planning meals on the road.

Balancing Popularity

Still, Utah’s combination of scenery, safety and access makes it one of America’s best road trip states. For Southern Utah, the challenge is balancing that popularity with smart planning: start early, pack water, expect traffic near national parks and give yourself time to enjoy the drive.