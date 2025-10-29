I always figured trick-or-treating should end by about the age of 14 or so.

I mean, nobody wants someone at the door begging for candy who needs a shave or has a driver's license.

As it turns out, maybe I'm wrong.

I asked for input on social media with the simple question: "At what age are kids too old to go trick or treating?"

Surprisingly, folks from Southern Utah are fairly, well, generous when it comes to this topic.

Said one commenter: "A few years ago, I would have said 12 or 13, but my views and the world have both changed. I say let them keep trick-or-treating as long as they want -- 16 or 17 -- it beats other things they could be doing at night like drugs. Plus, at least they're off their phones for a little while."

That comment reflected most of the feedback I received, and is contrary to the findings in a national survey.

Most Americans say there's a much lower age limit when it comes trick-or-treating.

According to a survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University, most Americans say kids should stop trick or treating by 13-and-a-half years old.

However, like in Utah, about 25-percent of people say kids should go trick-or-treating for as long as they'd like.

One commenter on Reddit said, "I'm 16 and I still do it -- is that bad? I go with my younger cousin and my nephew. I mean it's better than going to parties and getting drunk like a lot of kids I know my age will be doing."

In response, someone said: "It's not bad at all! It's especially fun for kids to trick-or-treat and spend time with people they consider peers. Halloween is such a social holiday, the only holiday where you visit with most of your neighborhood, it's stupid to put an age restriction on that, in my opinion."

Another put it this way: "Ugh. I don't understand this at all. As an adult, I love seeing everybody dress up and have fun. People are weird to care about teenagers trick-or-treating, IMO."

So go ahead, teenagers, go out and have fun and collect some free candy.

Or as Sophia says, "I'm 35 and I still go trick-or-treating. There's no such thing as Too Old To Have Fun."

