Halloween Night Can Be More Dangerous Than You Think
Our kids and grandkids are in danger Halloween night, but not for reasons you might think.
The real danger from Halloween isn't razor blades and tainted candy, but rather traffic and unwieldy costumes.
While the FDA does recommend inspecting candy brought home by trick or treaters, it's also important to cross the street safely.
Kids are three-and-a-half times more likely to be killed by a car on Halloween than on an average day.
Costumes should be visible and should also allow the person wearing one to see clearly.
Here are some tips from our local St. George Police Department:
- All children should be accompanied by an adult
- Only visit homes that are well-lighted and never go into a stranger’s house
- Stay on the sidewalk and only cross at corner
- Stay in well populated areas and never cut through alleys or parks after dark
- Apply reflective tape to your child’s costume or use glow sticks for better visibility
- Use face paint rather than masks that may block your child’s vision
- Map out your route ahead of time and carry a flashlight with you
- Be cautious of dogs on the loose and keep your pet(s) indoors
- Inspect your child’s candy before allowing them to eat it
- Report any suspicious or illegal activity by calling 9-1-1 immediately
- Motorists are advised to be extra cautious on Halloween night and to drive slowly
- Do not drink and drive; plan ahead and designate a driver or call for a sober ride
Halloween is meant to be a fun holiday, but can quickly turn into the worst day of the year if a tragic accident injures or kills a loved one.
