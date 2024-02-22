A triplex of townhomes in St. George near 2600 East 620 North was at risk of burning down due to a structure fire on February 19 at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Fire Chief Robert Stoker from the St. Goerge Fire Department said the fire started in the middle home and was contained to only that home thanks to firewalls installed between the townhomes.

Chief Stoker said, “It started in the garage area of the home. It’s a triplex, so three units together but it’s all single-level. It’s all one level with three units, so each unit has its own two-car garage and then the living area.”

According to information from Chief Stoker, the fire is believed to have started in the garage of the home. A neighbor walking by noticed the fire and informed the occupant of the home of the fire.

Chief Stoker said, “The neighbor noticed smoke coming out of the garage while she was walking her dog. She knocked on the door and there was a 12-year-old male occupant in the home and he was able to get out safely.”

The boy lives in the home with his mother who was not there at the time of the fire. The mother arrived at the scene after being notified of the situation. The 12-year-old was not injured during the accident.

Chief Stoker said, “The fire appears to be accidental. Right now, there’s nothing that points to the origin itself, so our investigators are still going over a couple of different areas to see what the origin of the fire could’ve been.”

Due to quick work by the St. George Fire Department, the fire was able to stay contained to the home and was soon extinguished by the early evening hours.

As for the mother and son, they’re currently living in temporary lodgings until they can decide on what to do with their home. Chief Stoker said they’ll most likely have to find a new place of residence because of the damage sustained to the townhome.

