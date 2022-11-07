Turkey Trot Aims To Set A Record For Most Food Collected

ST. GEORGE — In 2019, the Harvest Festival and Turkey Trot generated 2,050 pounds of food — a record amount for the event. Aaron Metler, the Recreation Manager for Races and Events at the City of St. George, says this community can shatter that record.

“Our goal is to break the record this year for the most pounds of food collected. What do you say, St. George?” Metler said. “There are so many things to love about the Harvest Festival and Turkey Trot. The event encompasses the spirit of the holiday with the food drive and fun of the Harvest Festival. Bring the whole family out — whether it is to donate cans, run a race, or eat a pie.”

A family friendly event that partners with the Utah Food Bank, The Harvest Festival and Turkey Trot is set for Nov. 12 at J.C. Snow Park (275 East 900 South) at 9:30 a.m. This is a new location for the event, and for the first time the entire course will take place on a trail with no road closures.

The Turkey Trot also differs from other St. George Races events in that the entry fee involves a food donation. To register for the race — you can choose between distances of 5-kilometers or 1-mile — simply bring at least five cans of food and $5. Children ages 13 and younger are free with five canned goods. Register here.

The Harvest Festival portion of the event — consisting of games, dancing, prize drawings and pie-eating contests — takes place after the race at 10:30 a.m. There will also be drawings for frozen turkeys.

“This is the ultimate community event,” Metler said. “Not only can anyone participate but the proceeds from the race go to a great cause. The canned food drive generates thousands of pounds of food every year to help local families during the holiday season.”