Statewide News – 11/09/23

Utah Congressman Elected to House Leadership

Utah Congressman Blake Moore who presides over the state’s first congressional district is now part of the new House Republican leadership team.

Moore was elected on November 8 as vice chair of the House Republican Conference. This comes after Mike Johnson was sworn in as the new Speaker of the House.

The first congressional district covers parts of Salt Lake City along with most of the Northern Utah area.

Standoff With Former LDS Therapist Accused of Sexual Abuse

A former therapist who was known for counseling LGBTQ+ members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been arrested following a standoff in Thistle.

Scott Owen allegedly touched several of his clients in inappropriate ways, and officers from the Spanish Fork Police Department demanded Owen to give himself up.

Owen initially agreed, but when the initial meetup time on November 8 came and gone, he never showed up. Owen was later found in his car near Thistle where he surrendered following a standoff with the police. The former therapist was booked on six charges of object rape and four counts of forcible sodomy.

Davis County Teen Arrested Following Road Rage Shooting

Authorities from Davis County have arrested a teen who shot a 50-year-old man after a fit of road rage on November 8.

The shooting occurred near Antelope Island State Park around 1:30 p.m. near the toll booth leading into the park.

The 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital via helicopter to treat the gunshot wound, and the 16-year-old attempted to evade police by hiding in some tall grass.

The park was closed through the rest of November 8 due to police investigations.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/09/23

St. George Pioneer Courthouse Tours Ending

The historic St. George Pioneer Courthouse will cease to hold public tours on November 18.

The historic courthouse is the oldest standing public building in St. George. The facility opened in 1870 at 97 East St. George Boulevard and was used until 1960.

Until the November 18 close date, tours will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading up to the close date.

If you’re worried the courthouse will be demolished, then have no fear. The St. George Pioneer Courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.

Cedar City Celebrates 172 Birthday

Cedar City is celebrating 172 years since being established in 1851 with a four-day celebration that starts today.

The celebrations will include events honoring local history and traditions in the area.

Cedar City was established on November 11, 1851, when 35 men from Parowan began settling Coal Creek’s North bank to establish an ironworks.

Turkey Trot on Veteran’s Day

St. George’s traditional canned food drive Turkey Trot will happen a little earlier this year.

Instead of taking place on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the Turkey Trot food drive will start on November 11 as to not interfere with the Snow Canyon Half Marathon.

The Turkey Trot will begin at 9:30 a.m. at J.C. Snow Park and features a 5K and one mile run. In order to enter, you need to provide $5 and five cans of food if you’re above the age of 13, and those younger than that just need to donate five cans of food.

The City of St. George is hoping to break their record for most food collected during the Turkey Trot, with the record being set at 2,065 pounds of canned food donated in 2019.

