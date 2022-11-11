Next Week’s Snow Canyon Half Marathon Expecting Record Numbers

ST. GEORGE — The 16th Snow Canyon Half Marathon, one of the premier half marathons in the western United States, provides a visual feast for runners as they navigate a picturesque, mostly downhill course along State Route 18 that snakes through Snow Canyon State Park and ends near lava fields at Snow Canyon High School.

This year’s edition, set for Nov. 19 at 9 a.m., will take place amid shimmering red rocks and include more than 2,300 participants — a record for the Snow Canyon Half Marathon — as the registration period nears an end.

“This race’s mixture of beauty and downhill racing makes it attractive to a wide variety of people — including our Governor Spencer Cox, who is registered for the race,” said Aaron Metler, Recreation Manager for Races and Special Events. “We are very close to capacity; if you want to be part of it, sign up today.”

Not Just One Race

In addition to the half-marathon distance, this event includes a group of races with varying distances that can accommodate almost every age and ability.

10K race at 9 a.m.

5K race at 9 a.m.

Fun Run Walk N' Roll for youngsters ages 2 to 18 — with distances of 1 mile, 1/2 mile and 200 meters — and an adaptive division for those of any age with disabilities, begins at 11 a.m.

Awards and Ceremony

Awards will be three deep in each 5-year age category for men and women competing in the Half Marathon. 10k and 5k competitors will receive age division awards three deep with a 10-year age category. All finishers will receive a finisher medallion.

Race Description/Reviews

Rated as one of North America’s best half marathons by Runner’s World and RaceRaves.com, the Snow Canyon Half Marathon descends approximately 1,800 feet from the start line. That the race is nationally renowned comes as no surprise to many past participants.

“It is super quick which gives you an opportunity to PR while enjoying some great views. This is definitely a race I would want to run again in the future.” — Kallen Webster, Utah Tech Cross Country Athlete

“This has become my favorite half marathon! Breathtaking, beautiful and so well organized! Looking forward to completing it again this year!” — Tenille Moore, Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The course is very fast with beautiful views of Snow Canyon State Park, complete with a challenging finish.” — Nick Roach, 2021 Snow Canyon Half third-place finisher, Utah Tech Cross Country Athlete.

Typically, 80 percent of the runners are from outside Washington County, creating a significant economic impact for the St. George region.

More information

www.sgcity.org/sgrraces/snowcanyonhalf5kfunrunwalknroll