There have been two brush fires that have gotten out of control this week in St. George making for a smokey atmosphere around town.

On Tuesday at about 3 p.m. a brush fire broke out by Dinosaur Crossing where the plumes of black and grey smoke could be seen in all directions. Several fire fighter crews arrived at the scene and had it under control in later afternoon.

On Wednesday, another brush fire started about 1:30 p.m. and blocked off part of Sunland Dr. Crews were working on the scene and traffic was directed to a side street and vision was impaired.

It is currently still burning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.