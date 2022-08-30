Two Men Charged After UHP Finds Counterfeit Money

(St. George, UT) -- Two men are facing charges after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper found several thousand dollars in counterfeit 100-dollar bills during a traffic stop. They were pulled over in Washington County on Interstate 15 going over 90-miles-an-hour on August 23. David Olivares of San Antonio, Texas and passenger Javier Garcia of Converse, Texas were arrested. Garcia had a warrant from Texas and the trooper also found personal use amounts of meth, cocaine, and marijuana.