Two Men Charged After UHP Finds Counterfeit Money

(St. George, UT)  --  Two men are facing charges after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper found several thousand dollars in counterfeit 100-dollar bills during a traffic stop. They were pulled over in Washington County on Interstate 15 going over 90-miles-an-hour on August 23. David Olivares of San Antonio, Texas and passenger Javier Garcia of Converse, Texas were arrested. Garcia had a warrant from Texas and the trooper also found personal use amounts of meth, cocaine, and marijuana.

