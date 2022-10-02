Southbound I-15 Closed for Hours After Crash near Kannaraville

(Kannaraville, UT) -- The southbound side of the I-15 Freeway was closed off for hours in northern Washington County due to a crash that turned fatal Sunday afternoon. The Utah Highway Patrol says this happened about 8 miles South of Kannaraville around 4:40pm. It involved a pickup truck that was pulling an RV-style trailer, along with another trailer, which itself was hauling a UTV. UHP Trooper Mike Alexander told News Radio one of the trailers being hauled began to whip, forcing the towing pickup off the road. The driver of the pickup was killed at the scene. Traffic was backed up for miles after troopers closed the freeway for the investigation. The road was reopened Sunday night.