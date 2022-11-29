I-15 Crash Snarls Traffic, Sends Car Spinning Into Median

(Washington City, UT) -- Several people are suffering from minor injuries after a hit-and-run on the I-15 sent a car spinning. Authorities say it happened by the Green Springs/Exit 10 interchange around 5:15 p.m Monday. A Nissan was hit by another car, and sent spinning across the lanes until it came to a stop on an off-ramp. Authorities say the vehicle's occupants were all wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the car that clipped the Nissan is unknown and did not stop. Several people were inside the car that crashed, including an 8-year-old. UHP Trooper Cameron Roden says all inside the vehicle were evaluated for injuries at the scene but not taken to the hospital.

