Tyler Robinson In Court, Defense Attorneys Argue to Have Prosecution Disqualified

A legal battle is brewing in the high-profile case of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Defense attorneys have filed a significant motion seeking to disqualify the entire Utah County Attorney’s Office from the prosecution, citing a potential conflict of interest that could jeopardize the fairness of the trial.

The Alleged Conflict

The core of the motion involves a personal connection between a member of the prosecution team and the events of September 10, 2025. Defense filings reveal that the 18-year-old child of a deputy county attorney was present at the Utah Valley University (UVU) rally when Kirk was fatally shot.

According to court documents, this individual sent real-time text messages to their father (the prosecutor) describing the chaotic scene as it unfolded. The defense argues that this personal emotional involvement—conveyed directly to the lead prosecution team during the incident—creates a "significant risk" of bias. They further contend that the "rush" to seek the death penalty in this case is a symptom of these heightened emotional reactions.

Prosecution vs. Defense

The Utah County Attorney’s Office has pushed back, stating that the family member was just one of nearly 3,000 attendees and did not actually witness the shooting itself. Prosecutors maintain that the individual will not be called as a witness for the state and that no conflict exists.

However, Robinson’s legal team argues that the office failed to implement "screening protocols" once the connection was discovered, potentially violating Robinson's due process rights.

UPDATE:

The court has resumed & more arguments are happening currently.