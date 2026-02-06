These Utah Companies Helped the Stock Market Hit a Record High

Utah Stocks Take the Spotlight as U.S. Market Hits Major Milestone

Today U.S. stocks reached a historic high as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 50,000 points for the first time ever, marking a major psychological and financial milestone for markets after a broad rally in equities. The Dow’s surge reflects optimism across multiple sectors, including financials, technology, and industrials, and underscores continued investor confidence in the U.S. economy.

Amid this record-setting backdrop, several Utah-headquartered publicly traded companies stood out for investors keeping an eye on local market leaders:

Largest Utah Public Companies by Market Cap & Influence

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) — Based in Cottonwood Heights, this is Utah’s largest publicly traded company and a component of the S&P 500, specializing in self-storage facilities nationwide.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) — A major regional bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving the Intermountain West.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) — Draper-based health savings account administrator and fintech provider.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) — South Jordan medical device manufacturer with global reach.

SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) — St. George-based airline holding company operating regional flights across the U.S.

Waystar Holding (NASDAQ: WAY) — Lehi’s healthcare revenue-cycle software company.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) — Salt Lake City biotech using automation and AI for drug discovery.

Together, these Utah companies represent a diverse cross-section of industries — from real estate and finance to healthcare and tech — highlighting the state’s growing footprint in the national equity landscape. As Wall Street celebrates the Dow’s historic 50,000 milestone, Utah’s market names provide local investors and national observers with compelling stories of growth and resilience.