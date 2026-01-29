Here’s How Utah Ranks in Dental Health in the US

According to the latest WalletHub analysis of dental health across the United States, Utah sits near the middle of the pack, ranked 29th overall in 2026 for dental health among all 50 states.

NOT ALL BAD

While this isn’t at the very top nationally, some of Utah’s dental indicators are strong. For example, Utah ranks 7th best in the nation for dental habits and care, indicating that residents are generally engaging in positive behaviors like regular brushing, flossing and dental visits compared with most states.

3rd in Adult Dental Visits

Utah also performs relatively well in preventative care metrics — including high annual dental visit rates among adolescents and adults — with Utah topping the list for adolescent dentist visits and ranking third for adult visits in the WalletHub data. Despite these strengths, Utah’s overall score is tempered by challenges in broader oral health outcomes, placing the state lower in those specific measures.

FLOURIDE BAN CONTRIBUTES

These mixed results show that while many Utahns take proactive steps toward dental care, there is still room for improvement in long-term oral health indicators. It’s also worth noting a recent policy shift — Utah became the first state to ban fluoride in public drinking water in 2025, a move that has drawn concern from dental professionals because of fluoride’s role in cavity prevention.

Overall, Utah’s dental health profile reflects strong preventative habits, tempered by ongoing public health debates and varying outcomes across populations.