Family and friends of Levi Wright, 3, are mourning the loss of the 3-year-old boy after a long and arduous fight in the hospital.

Levi, the son of rodeo star Spencer Wright, reportedly fell into a river in Southern Utah on May 21 where he unfortunately drowned. Medical personnel performed life-saving actions on the boy before transporting him to Primary Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Levi’s mother, Kallie Wright, confirmed they would be taking him off life support in a mournful yet loving post on Facebook.

Wright said, “After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear. Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this. We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go. I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us. During this time he brought out humanity across the nation, he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world. It kind of gives that T-rex strength a whole new meaning, doesn't it?”

The mother then continued her post by expressing her love for Levi as he’s put to rest after the fight of a lifetime.

Wright said, “Here soon I'll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth. I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves! I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again! We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him! We love you baby beans and I can't wait till the day you can "work the ground" with me again!”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wright family as they mourn the loss of such a precious life.