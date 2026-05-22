Mortgage Delinquency Rate Is Falling in Utah. See How Much…

While homeowners across the country are feeling a tight financial squeeze, Utah is proving once again to have one of the most resilient economies in the nation. According to a recently updated report by personal finance company WalletHub tracking which states are seeing the most increase in mortgage delinquency from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026, the Beehive State is successfully dodging the worst of the national housing slowdown.

We're Number 42!

Nationwide, overall mortgage delinquencies are on the rise, driven by inflation and elevated interest rates. States like Vermont, Delaware, and Louisiana saw massive quarterly spikes in missed housing payments. However, the picture in Utah looks remarkably different. In WalletHub’s list of states where mortgage delinquency is increasing the most, Utah ranks near the very bottom at #42, signaling that delinquency rates here are actually holding steady or falling compared to the rest of the country.

Diverse Local Economy

A steady or falling mortgage delinquency rate means that, despite higher living costs, Utahns are prioritizing and successfully maintaining their housing payments. This financial stability is largely fueled by the state’s exceptionally strong labor market, diverse local economy, and proactive financial planning. Not that we're bragging...

Listen Here: Washington County Economic Development Director Darren Prince on Southern U-Talk

For local communities, this is incredibly good news. Low delinquency rates prevent a wave of distressed properties from hitting the market, ensuring that property values remain stable and neighborhoods stay secure. While national headlines might point to growing economic distress, Utah homeowners continue to demonstrate remarkable financial health.