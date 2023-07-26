You’re driving on the I-15, jamming to music on your way to work when all of a sudden you are forced to slam on your brakes due to an accident farther up. You sigh and wonder ‘why do I live in Utah? The commute is TERRIBLE.’

Well, according to U.S. News & World Report, UT is the fifth best state for transportation. So, you may think the traffic here really, really sucks but apparently that’s not true. If you’ve ever been to California, New York or even Las Vegas, NV you know that UT traffic is nowhere near as bad.

The reports also said that UT is ranked number nine in the best commutes with the best being Vermont of all places.

However, what the state does seem to lack is road quality. UT ranks 28 in road quality. Going down Bluff St., even with all its construction, feels terrible to drive on the right lane heading North. The potholes that can be found and the bumps on even paved roads can be quite annoying.

The state’s bridge quality is actually pretty good, ranking sixth in the nation. There aren’t a ton of bridges in Southern Utah though...

The best news and ranking the state claims is the Best State Overall according to the report. So, if you’re a Utahn, you should know you do live in THE BEST state.

Next time you feel the urge to complain about the roads and commute times remember it could totally be worse...you could be in Indiana, where ranks are not so good.