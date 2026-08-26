Utah to See Up To $300 Million in Meta Settlement

A Landmark Settlement: What’s at Stake?

Utah is set to receive hundreds of millions of dollars as part of a landmark settlement with Meta, but for many parents, the biggest question isn't how much money the state receives — it's what will actually change for their children on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta's Allegations: Addiction and Safety Concerns

Utah joined dozens of states and territories in reaching a settlement with Meta over allegations that the company designed its platforms with addictive features, exposed young users to potential harms and misled the public about their safety. Meta has denied wrongdoing. The agreement still requires court approval.

Financial Impact: Millions for Utah’s Future

Utah expects to receive $212 million over 10 years, potentially increasing to $301 million if other major social-media companies agree to similar safety requirements. The settlement also promises noticeable changes for families.

Changes Ahead: New Restrictions for Minors

Users under 18 will face a default combined daily limit of two hours on Facebook and Instagram. Teen accounts will be restricted between midnight and 6 a.m., while notifications will be limited during school hours. Meta must also improve age verification, strengthen parental controls, provide an algorithm-free feed option, and limit features such as beauty filters and visible “likes.” An independent auditor will monitor compliance.

Parental Control: Will Protections Be Effective?

For Utah parents who have spent years worrying about social-media addiction and inappropriate content, the real test will be whether those protections are difficult for teenagers to bypass and whether parents receive meaningful control over their children's accounts.

Putting Funds to Work: Supporting Youth Initiatives

Another major question is: What will Utah do with the money? Settlement funds are expected to support youth-focused initiatives, including mental-health services, crisis intervention, after-school programs, outdoor recreation and online-safety efforts.

Gov. Spencer Cox called the agreement proof of what determined state action can accomplish.

“These unprecedented reforms will help protect millions of children,” Cox said, adding that Utah intends to hold Meta to its promises.

Attorney General Derek Brown said the agreement gives Utah families “a leg up in protecting their kids from harmful content and compulsive habits.”

Future Implications: Ensuring Safety for Young Users

The dollar figure is historic, but parents will likely judge the settlement differently: Are the apps actually safer, and will Utah use its share of the money in ways that directly help children and families?