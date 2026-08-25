50-Year-Old Polygamous Leader Gets 50 Year Prison Sentence

Polygamous Sect Leader Faces New Charges

A polygamous sect leader with deep ties to the Utah-Arizona border region is facing additional prison time after three girls were discovered riding inside an unventilated trailer he was towing through Flagstaff.

Discovery of Children in Distress

50-year-old Samuel Bateman is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday on three Arizona child abuse convictions stemming from an August 2022 traffic stop. Someone alerted authorities after reportedly seeing small fingers reaching through gaps in the trailer doors. Police found three girls, ages 11 to 14, inside. Authorities said the trailer had no air conditioning or seat belts and contained a makeshift toilet, sofa and camping chairs. Each child abuse conviction carries a mandatory sentence of four to eight years, and the judge will decide whether those sentences run concurrently or consecutively.

Criminal Convictions and Previous Sentencing

Bateman is already serving a 50-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to transport a minor for criminal sexual activity and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Federal prosecutors said Bateman coerced girls as young as 9 into sexual activity and later participated in a plot to remove girls from protective custody. The case has a significant Southern Utah connection because Bateman emerged from the region’s long history with fundamentalist polygamous sects.

Origins and Affiliations with FLDS

Bateman was associated with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or FLDS, and eventually formed his own offshoot. The FLDS historically centered much of its community in the neighboring towns of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona, collectively known as Short Creek, just across the Washington County line. Bateman was once a trusted follower of former FLDS leader Warren Jeffs, who is serving a life sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting children. Bateman later declared himself a prophet and claimed more than 20 “spiritual wives,” including 10 minors.

Distinguishing Polygamy from Criminal Behavior

It is important to distinguish polygamy itself from the criminal conduct in this case. Southern Utah and northern Arizona have been home to multiple fundamentalist groups and independent polygamous families, and membership in such a community does not imply abuse or criminal activity. Bateman’s convictions involve specific crimes against children.

The Changing Landscape of Fundamentalist Communities

The once-dominant FLDS presence in Short Creek has also declined dramatically. Federal court supervision imposed after findings that local governments discriminated in favor of the FLDS was lifted in 2025, nearly two years earlier than expected, as the communities underwent significant change. Active sect members are now believed to represent only a small portion of the population.

Concluding Observations on an Abuse Network

Bateman’s sentencing represents another chapter in a case that began with a disturbing discovery on an Arizona highway but ultimately exposed an abuse network stretching through Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Nebraska.