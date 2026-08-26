Could St. George Brothers Be the Kings of American Ninja Warrior?

The Beckstrand Family: A Legacy of Ninja Excellence

When we talk about the Beckstrand family from St. George, American Ninja Warrior is much more than a television show. It has become a family tradition, a business and, in many ways, a Southern Utah success story.

Sibling Rivalry: Competing for the Championship

When the Season 18 finale airs Monday, brothers Kai and Luke Beckstrand will both be competing for the championship. Kai enters as the reigning American Ninja Warrior champion after winning Season 17, while 18-year-old Luke is trying to claim the title for himself. The brothers train together regularly in St. George and say friendly competition helps push them both to get better.

From Backyard Obstacles to Buzzing Competition

The family’s connection to the show goes back years. Father Brian Beckstrand began building ninja obstacles in the family’s backyard after one of his children wanted an American Ninja Warrior-themed birthday party. The backyard course eventually grew to dozens of obstacles, and Brian went on to compete on the television show himself, beginning in Season 7. In 2021, Brian and Kai became the first father and son to both hit buzzers on the same American Ninja Warrior episode.

A Family Affair: All in the Game

Mom Holly has also competed on multiple seasons, and sister Baylee has followed the family onto the course. Baylee competed on American Ninja Warrior Junior before making her debut on the main show. Luke also competed on the junior version before becoming an adult competitor. In recent seasons, Kai, Luke, Baylee and Holly have all represented the Beckstrand family on the national stage.

Listen Here: Brian & Baylee Beckstrand Call in from ANW Headquarters on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

That passion also led the family to open The Grip Ninja in the St. George area, where athletes of all ages can train on obstacles similar to those seen on the show. The gym has helped turn Southern Utah into a ninja-training hotbed, producing competitors beyond just the Beckstrand family.

Cheering for the Beckstrand Legacy: Season 18 Finale

Now Kai and Luke have another chance to add to the family legacy. Whether the title stays with Kai or moves to his younger brother, Southern Utah will have a Beckstrand to cheer for when the Season 18 finale airs Monday on NBC.