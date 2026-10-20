Here’s How Utah Ranks in the US For Student Debt

Utah Ranks Among States With the Lowest Student Loan Debt

Utah is once again showing up near the top of a national financial ranking — this time for having some of the lowest student loan debt in the country. A new study from digital personal finance company Achieve found Utah has the fifth-lowest student loan debt per person in the United States, averaging $3,980 in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Comparative Analysis: Utah vs. National Average

That is 27.1% below the national average of $5,460.

Utah’s average also dropped by 2.7% over the previous year, a decrease of about $110 per person. The study analyzed Federal Reserve Bank of New York data and compared student loan balances across all 50 states.

Here’s how the states with the lowest student loan debt stacked up:

Disparity in Student Debt Across States

The gap between Utah and Georgia is more than $3,100 per person.

Achieve co-founder Brad Stroh said the biggest takeaway is how widespread the decline has become.

“The most noticeable thing here is how widespread the decline has been,” Stroh said. “Student loan balances came down in 43 states over the year. For someone carrying student loan debt, the total balance is only one part of the picture.”

-Achieve co-founder Brad Stroh

He also cautioned that the total balance doesn’t tell the whole story.

The Bigger Picture of Student Debt Management

However, Utah borrowers will see that the numbers show the state remains well below the national average, as college affordability and student debt remain major concerns for families.

States with the highest student loan debt per person, Q4 2025. Source: Achieve/Federal Reserve Bank of New York. States with the highest student loan debt per person, Q4 2025. Source: Achieve/Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Utah's Favorable Student Loan Landscape

Utah’s student loan picture looks considerably better than most of the country. At $3,980 per person, the state ranks fifth-lowest nationally and sits more than 27% below the U.S. average. Utah's average balance also declined over the year, continuing a broader national trend that saw student debt fall in 43 states.

Understanding Variations in Student Debt by State

The numbers also show how dramatically student debt can vary by state. Georgia’s average of $7,120 per person is more than $3,100 higher than Utah’s, while Wyoming sits even lower at $3,180. For borrowers, though, the total balance is only part of the story — interest rates, monthly payments and overall household finances still determine how manageable that debt really is.