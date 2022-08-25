Romney: Biden Student Debt Plan A “Bribe”

Romney: Biden Student Debt Plan A &#8220;Bribe&#8221;

(Washington, DC)  --  Senator Mitt Romney isn't holding back when it comes to criticizing President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Utah Republican posted a tweet yesterday calling the plan a "bribe" to encourage Democratic votes this November. He also called the plan unfair to those who have paid their own way. Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee also criticized the plan, calling it a reckless spending policy created during a period of dangerous inflation. The plan announced yesterday would cancel ten-thousand dollars of debt for those earning less than 125-thousand dollars per year.

