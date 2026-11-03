Utah Ranks Second-Least Obese in the US

Utah Ranks as America's Second-Least Obese State in New National Study

Utah has earned another impressive national ranking, this time for having one of the lowest levels of obesity and weight-related health problems in the country. A new study released Monday by personal finance website WalletHub ranks Utah as the second-least overweight and obese state in America, trailing only neighboring Colorado. Utah finished 50th out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., in WalletHub's 2026 rankings, where first place represents the state with the greatest weight-related problems.

The Criteria

The study compared states across 31 different measurements, including obesity rates among adults and children, physical activity, eating habits and health conditions associated with obesity. Utah received an overall score of 46.76, compared with Colorado's 43.57. West Virginia ranked as the nation's most overweight and obese state, followed by Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Alabama.

Utah Excels in Several Health Categories

Utah's strongest performance came in the category measuring health consequences associated with obesity. The Beehive State ranked 51st, the best result in the country. The state also ranked 50th for obesity and overweight prevalence, placing it among the nation's healthiest in that category.

Other notable findings include:

Utah tied for fifth-lowest percentage of overweight children.

The state had the third-lowest percentage of obese children.

Utah ranked fourth-lowest for physically inactive adults.

Only Colorado had a lower percentage of adults with high blood pressure.

Those numbers stand out considering the national obesity problem. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in ten American adults are considered overweight or obese. Obesity-related health care costs total approximately $173 billion annually.

Southern Utah's Outdoor Lifestyle

Southern Utah offers plenty of opportunities to stay active, from hiking and biking around St. George to exploring Snow Canyon State Park, Zion National Park and the extensive trail systems throughout Washington and Iron counties. The region's generally mild winters also let residents enjoy outdoor activities for much of the year. While WalletHub doesn't break its findings down by county, the recreational opportunities available throughout Southern Utah fit well with the state's strong physical activity ranking. However, Utah wasn't among the very best in every category. The state ranked 19th in WalletHub's food and fitness measurements, suggesting room for improvement despite its overall success.

How Utah Compares With Neighboring States

Colorado claimed the nation's best overall ranking, while Utah finished second. Other neighboring states weren't nearly as successful.

Idaho ranked 42nd, Arizona 34th, Nevada 27th and New Mexico 21st.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo noted that access to healthy foods, exercise facilities and recreational opportunities can influence a state's obesity rates.

Utah's combination of relatively low obesity rates, low physical inactivity and favorable health statistics helped place it ahead of nearly every other state in the country.

WalletHub's 2026 Most Overweight and Obese States in America report includes the full rankings and methodology.