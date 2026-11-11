News Headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 11th

>>KayLee Dutton Murder Conviction

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A 24-year-old man convicted in the January 2025 shooting death of 17-year-old KayLee Dutton has received the maximum prison sentence allowed by law. Fifth District Judge Meb Anderson ordered Matthew Sorber-Petrie to serve consecutive sentences on nine criminal counts, including murder and five felony firearm charges, carrying a combined minimum of at least 40 years in prison. Prosecutors say Sorber-Petrie orchestrated the events that led to Dutton's killing near the Three Peaks area northwest of Cedar City, while two former roommates convicted in the shooting are already serving prison sentences.

>>Southern Utah Senator Chosen To Lead Chamber

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Utah Senate Republicans have selected Evan Vickers of Cedar City as the chamber's next president. Vickers will become the first Senate president from southern Utah since 1962 when he takes over in January. He says water, housing and rural needs will be central issues. The leadership change follows the retirement of the current Senate president.

>>No State Flood Aid In Sight

HURRICANE, Utah — Governor Spencer Cox's emergency declaration following flooding in Washington and San Juan counties is unlikely to provide direct financial assistance to homeowners, according to state emergency officials. The declaration opens the door to state and federal resources, but funding is generally limited to damaged public infrastructure, with FEMA assistance considered unlikely. Hurricane Mayor Clark Fawcett expressed frustration over the lack of funding for flood victims and prevention projects, including improvements to Gould Wash, where repeated flooding has damaged more than 100 homes.

>>Red Cross Veterans Day Match

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The American Red Cross of Utah is offering a dollar-for-dollar donation match of up to $100,000 this Veterans Day, thanks to support from Ameriprise Financial. Donations made today at RedCross.org will be matched until the funds are exhausted, supporting military families, veterans and disaster relief efforts. The Red Cross says its volunteers have responded to 146 home fires across Utah this year, providing assistance to 772 people.

>>Statewide Average Gas Price Is Down By Three Cents



(Manila, UT) -- The statewide average gas price is down by three cents. Triple-A says the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular is now four-31. The most expensive average price is in Daggett County, where gas is going for $5.20. In Washington County, it’s $4.26