Utah Tech University is hosting its Elkington Founder Speaker Series this semester and Ryan Westwood is one of the guests.

A Utah Tech press release said Westwood is an inventor, the founder of his business, and the public director for his company. He will share his “experience of building businesses” with those who attend.

Westwood is scheduled to be on campus Sept. 7 at noon in the Main Stage Theatre of the Eccles Fine Arts Center. Everyone is invited to attend and free pizza will be available from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

“This is a chance to listen to an entrepreneur who has successfully taken an idea to a million-plus dollar enterprise,” April Ficklin, executive assistant for academic affairs at Utah Tech University, said. “How did he do it? What’s his secret?”

Westwood has a lot of from several companies and specializes in tech. The UT press release said that he has successfully exited three companies, one being Simplus which he co-founded and grew from $0 to $400 million in revenue. This was before it merged with the ecosystem business Infosys. Westwood is also the author of “The Five Characteristics of a Successful Entrepreneur” and a private company director.

He has also been recognized as Utah Business CEO of the Year and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Comparably has also named Westwood as one of the top CEOs in America for Women in 2021.

Utah Tech will have two Elkington Founder Speakers in the Fall semester. Kraig Kleeman will be the next speaker. Kleeman is the founder and executive producer of Rock The C-Suite and CEO of The New Workforce, the press release said. He will be on campus Oct. 5 at noon in the Eccles Mainstage Theatre.

