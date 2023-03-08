Utah Will Have A New Flag … Or Will It?

Approval for a new Utah flag passed fairly easily through the Utah House of Representatives and the Utah Senate.

The Senate passed the law for the new flag with a vote of 19-9, while the Utah House was much closer on the vote at 40-35.

While the general public acceptance of the new flag was favorable, there are those who feel the flag re-design was motivated by greed and completely unnecessary.

This appeared on our wire service this morning:

Eight Utahns want voters to decide whether the state should have a new flag. They filed a petition with the lieutenant governor's office on Monday to put the issue on the ballot next year. To make that happen, they need to gather more than 134-thousand signatures in the next five weeks. The lieutenant governor's office said April 12th is the deadline for gathering signatures to put a referendum on the ballot in 2024. The legislature voted to adopt the new flag in the final days of the legislature last week. The resolution calls for the old flag to be designated a historic flag and will be flown ceremonially on holidays and during the legislative session.

The exact number supporters would need is eight percent of the state’s active voters, or 134,298 signatures, by April 12.

Governor Spencer Cox said he would sign the bill into law if it reaches his desk, but a referendum would supersede that if the group against the new flag can get the signatures on time.

Our partners at ABC4 did a nice story on the meaning of the new flag.

