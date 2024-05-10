Utahns Can Now Own A Piece Of California

Ever wanted to own something big?

I don't mean an elephant or a mansion or even a huge yacht.

For about $6-million, you can own a WHOLE TOWN in California.

This (from the newswire this morning): The entire town of Campo in San Diego County is up for sale. Campo has been on the market since 2019, and the rebranded sale price is now six-and-a-half million dollars. The Union Tribune says the town has 28 buildings over 16 acres, including commercial properties, single family homes and a former Army barracks turned into apartments. A hundred people live in Campo, near the border and about an hour from downtown San Diego.

Make no mistake, Campo is a real town, with a couple of stores and virtually no crime (and you could rename it if you buy it).

“It’s a place where children can ride their bikes after dark,” local resident Lucy Thomas told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Everybody looks after each other.”

Campo was once home to the Buffalo Soldiers, the Army’s all African-American Cavalry unit, who patrolled the area on horseback until 1944.

During World War II, Camp Lockett in Campo was used to house German and Italian prisoners of war. Camp Lockett grew to 3,000 soldiers in the 1940s as a fear that the Japanese would use Mexico as a base to attack the United States was imagined.

In the 1800s, Campo was an outpost for Texans making a new life for themselves after the Civil War. It was even called “Little Texas” and also has a colorful history as a railroad stop on the San Diego and Arizona Eastern Railway. There is a Pacific Southwest Railway Museum in Campo.

If the $6.5 million dollar price tag is too steep for you, the current owner is also selling a nearby smaller ghost town of Bankhead Springs for $2-million.